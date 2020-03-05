WC lacrosse makes it three in a row

Chucta found the back of the net six times on 13 shots on the week in leading the Fightin’ Quakers’ to victories over Bethany College (W. Va.) and Anderson University (Ind.). He also dished out three assists in the win over Anderson.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team defeated Earlham 10-7 Wednesday. It was the first road victory of the season for the Quakers.

For the third game in a row, senior Andrew Miller led the team by scoring three goals. The two goals and three assists from Jadon Flannery also helped sustain the victory.

Just a few minutes after Earlham took a 1-0 lead, Wilmington responded with six unanswered goals. Miller tallied two and Austin Young scored another in the opening quarter.

Flannery assisted on the next two goals in that 6-0 run, both coming in man-up situations from Earlham penalties.

Zac Chucta opened the second quarter scoring in the first five minutes. The Fightin’ Quakers of Wilmington scored two more times within two minutes of each other as Flannery scored his first of the game and Miller netted his third.

Wilmington scored first in the third, making it 7-2, as Gerrett Murrell found the back of the net for the first this season. Conner Judge scored first of the game on a break-away off the face-off immediately following Earlham’s fourth goal.

Both teams scored two times in a fairly even fourth quarter with Young finding the back of the net for WC. Flannery’s second goal finished the scoring.

This victory adds to Wilmington’s Quaker Bowl total for team sports this season, giving it 6.5 total points to the 2.5 points for Earlham.

Wilmington, 3-0, heads to LaRoche College in Pittsburgh, Pa. next Wednesday.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_LOGO.wc_-3.jpg

By Andy Riesneberg WC Sports Information Dept.