Mya earns Big East freshman honor

Wilmington High School graduate Mya Jackson earned Big East post-season honors in her first season at Seton Hall University.

Jackson was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team.

A 5-7 guard, Jackson has made an immediate impact since first putting on a Seton Hall uniform. Named to the Big East Weekly Honor Roll on Jan. 6, she has seen action in 25 games while averaging 9.9 points per contest.

Her 39.5 three-point field goal percentage ranked fifth in the conference and was the top mark among freshmen. Jackson twice topped 20 points in a game, including a career-high 25-point outburst on a 7-for-9 shooting from three-point range at Xavier on New Year’s Eve.

Seton Hall will return to action Saturday when it begins play at the 2020 Big East Championship at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The No. 4 Pirates will face No. 5 Butler at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on FS2.

Jackson was named first team all-conference four years and was a two-team second team All-Ohio honoree. The MVP of the Ohio vs Kentucky All-Star game, Jackson is the Clinton County girls all-time leading scorer with 2,033 points. She is third all-time, regardless of gender, behind Jarron Cumberland (2,408) and Donnie Fields (2,135).