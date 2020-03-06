District Day 1 in the books

Wrestlers from Clinton County wrapped up day one of district competition at two sites. East Clinton is in Troy at the Div. III Southwest District while Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington are at WHS for the Div. II Southwest District. For East Clinton, Jon Cline is in the semifinal round at 170. In the second round of consolation for EC is Cooper Rack at 106. In the semifinal round at Wilmington, Dom Davidson of WHS a 138, Robby Frederick of CM at 145, Braxton Green of CM at 182, James Peters of BHS at 220 and Joe Baughman of CM at 220. First consolation round winners were Jacob Hamm of BHS at 113, Carson Hibbs of WHS at 120, Blake Seaman of CM at 132, Gage Huston of BHS at 160, Logan Current of WHS at 195 and Lane Schulz of CM at 285. Others in the second consolation round are Grant Moorman of CM at 113, Thane McCoy of WHS at 113, Donovan Butler of WHS at 126, Sam Eastes of WHS at 145, Zane Panetta of BHS at 152, Kile Holland of WHS at 160, Colt Conover of BHS at 170, Kadin Berwanger of BHS at 182, Colton Doyle (in the photo) of CM at 185. The Falcons are second in the Div. II district behind powerhouse Graham. Competition continues at both sites 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Again, the top four in each weight class advance to the state tournament in Columbus next week.

Wrestlers from Clinton County wrapped up day one of district competition at two sites. East Clinton is in Troy at the Div. III Southwest District while Blanchester, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington are at WHS for the Div. II Southwest District. For East Clinton, Jon Cline is in the semifinal round at 170. In the second round of consolation for EC is Cooper Rack at 106. In the semifinal round at Wilmington, Dom Davidson of WHS a 138, Robby Frederick of CM at 145, Braxton Green of CM at 182, James Peters of BHS at 220 and Joe Baughman of CM at 220. First consolation round winners were Jacob Hamm of BHS at 113, Carson Hibbs of WHS at 120, Blake Seaman of CM at 132, Gage Huston of BHS at 160, Logan Current of WHS at 195 and Lane Schulz of CM at 285. Others in the second consolation round are Grant Moorman of CM at 113, Thane McCoy of WHS at 113, Donovan Butler of WHS at 126, Sam Eastes of WHS at 145, Zane Panetta of BHS at 152, Kile Holland of WHS at 160, Colt Conover of BHS at 170, Kadin Berwanger of BHS at 182, Colton Doyle (in the photo) of CM at 185. The Falcons are second in the Div. II district behind powerhouse Graham. Competition continues at both sites 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Again, the top four in each weight class advance to the state tournament in Columbus next week. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal