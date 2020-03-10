SW board honors EC’s McMillan as ‘Friend of Athletics’

Chuck McMillan, a long-time volunteer for East Clinton athletics, was honored Sunday as a recipient of the Southwest District Friends of Athletics Award.

McMillan was honored at Xavier University’s Cintas Center during a banquet Sunday afternoon.

McMillan has filmed East Clinton football non-stop since 1974.

Kevin Walriven of New Richmond, Michael Pope of Williamsburg and Mike Midlam of Western Brown also were honored.

In 2013, the members of the Southwest District Athletics Board initiated an award entitled Friend of Athletics Award. The objective of the award is to honor those individuals who have given much to their local school athletic programs.

Nominations are taken annually during the months of December. School personnel can nominate, and the board chooses recipients. Criteria is that the nominee must have given twenty-five (25) or more years of service.

Since 2013 seventy-eight (78) individuals have been honored. This year 12 individuals were honored and have demonstrated what volunteerism is all about. They know that talk is cheap, but people can be measured by their works, according to a press release from the district board.