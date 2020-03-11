Faucett signs with Mount Vernon Nazarene for tennis

Clinton-Massie senior Austin Faucett has chosen to play tennis in college at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, an NAIA institution located northeast of Columbus. In the photo, from left to right, are Avden Faucett, Clinton-Massie head coach Rod Amburgy, Aaron Faucett, Mount Vernon Nazarene coach Alvin Cheng, Austin Faucett and Amber Faucett. Faucett’s Clinton-Massie teammate Clayton Amburgy also has signed with MVNU.

Clinton-Massie senior Austin Faucett has chosen to play tennis in college at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, an NAIA institution located northeast of Columbus. In the photo, from left to right, are Avden Faucett, Clinton-Massie head coach Rod Amburgy, Aaron Faucett, Mount Vernon Nazarene coach Alvin Cheng, Austin Faucett and Amber Faucett. Faucett’s Clinton-Massie teammate Clayton Amburgy also has signed with MVNU. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_TEN_FaucettSigns.jpg Clinton-Massie senior Austin Faucett has chosen to play tennis in college at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, an NAIA institution located northeast of Columbus. In the photo, from left to right, are Avden Faucett, Clinton-Massie head coach Rod Amburgy, Aaron Faucett, Mount Vernon Nazarene coach Alvin Cheng, Austin Faucett and Amber Faucett. Faucett’s Clinton-Massie teammate Clayton Amburgy also has signed with MVNU. Courtesy Photo