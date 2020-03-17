Sipple 2nd team, Coomer HM All-Ohio

Blanchester junior Brayden Sipple was named Division II second-team All-Ohio Tuesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Wilmington’s Cam Coomer was given Division II honorable mention All-Ohio.

Coomer, a 6-2 senior, averaged 21 points, 3 rebounds, two steals and three assists for the Hurricane this season. He was 113 for 141 (80.1 percent) from the free throw line.

Sipple, a 6-4 junior, scored no fewer than 13 points in each game this season while leading Blanchester to a 21-2 record. Aside from the 13 against Hillsboro late in the season, Sipple had at least than 24 points in the other 21 games.

His season high was 47 points against Williamsburg when he made 17 of 26 field goal attempts, including 5 of 9 beyond the three-point arc.

The BHS guard also had at least seven rebounds in each game this season.

He finished the year averaging 33.3 points a game along with 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 stesals and 2.8 assists. Sipple was 270 for 476 (56.7 percent) from the field. He made 35 of 89 (39.3 percent) three-pointers and 190 of 242 (78.5 percent) free throws.

Sipple was named to the Southwest District first team this season. He earned Division III honors each of the past two seasons — honorable mention in 2018 and third team 2019.

Sipple has 1,863 career points, the best in Blanchester High School varsity basketball history.

He ranks fourth in Clinton County history, trailing Jarron Cumberland (2,408 points) and Donnie Fields (2,135 points) on the boys side and Mya Jackson (2,033 points) who is third regardless of gender.

Blanchester junior Brayden Sipple earned his third all-state honor this season. He is fourth on Clinton County’s all-time scoring list with 1,863 careeer points. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_BBK_BraydenSipple2_april0214-2.jpg Blanchester junior Brayden Sipple earned his third all-state honor this season. He is fourth on Clinton County’s all-time scoring list with 1,863 careeer points.