Massie senior signs to play Div. I softball in Indianpolis

Clinton-Massie’s Victoria Sivert is following in her parents’ footsteps.

Sivert chose to concentrate on softball over other sports because, she said, both of her parents played “very competitively.”

That decision has led Sivert to signing a National Letter of Intent to play softball for Division I Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Sivert’s mother Michelle played fast-pitch softball at Beavercreek High School and later in women’s and co-ed slow-pitch softball leagues.

Her father Ted played baseball at Beavercreek High School and then at Sinclair Community College, where he earned National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region honors. His AA baseball team in the DABC league won the state championship. Ted also played slow-pitch softball at the national level and his team won a city of Dayton championship, Michelle said.

Sivert is interested in pursuing a career in the medical field. She was selected into the College of Science for her undergraduate degree.

The Jaguars softball team is a member of the Horizon League, which includes Wright State University and Northern Kentucky University.

“Softball has always been my favorite sport since I was little,” she said. “I really enjoy the people I have met, the places it has taken me and the experiences I have gotten throughout my years that I have been playing. I think a big part of my decision to choose softball over any other sport is that both of my parents used to play very competitively.

Sivert, who began playing softball when she was 4 years old, is a member of the Ohio Hawks summer softball team, who she has played with for nine seasons.

She was one of the top offensive players in the SBAAC last season, hitting .500 with seven homeruns and 43 runs batted in. In 2018, Sivert hit .423 with six homers and 34 runs batted in.

The senior played varsity soccer at CMHS and has participated in basketball, tennis, track/field and gymnastics in the past.

Sivert said Slippery Rock, Akron, Bowling Green and Tusculum were among the school she expected to receive an offer from but chose IUPUI because “I am having my school fully paid for, campus is located right in downtown Indianapolis, the coaches are great, it’s Division 1, and only two hours and 30 minutes from home.”

Clinton-Massie senior Victoria Sivert signed to play Division I softball with Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. In the photo, from left to right, father Ted Sivert, Victoria Sivert, mother Michelle Sivert and sister Aubrey Sivert. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_SFT_SivertSigns1.jpg Clinton-Massie senior Victoria Sivert signed to play Division I softball with Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. In the photo, from left to right, father Ted Sivert, Victoria Sivert, mother Michelle Sivert and sister Aubrey Sivert. Courtesy Photo Victoria Sivert hit .500 last season for the Clinton-Massie softball team. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_VictoriaSivert.jpg Victoria Sivert hit .500 last season for the Clinton-Massie softball team. News Journal File Photo

CM senior signs with Div. I IUPUI to play softball

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

