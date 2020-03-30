2020 Prep Sports Spring Preview: Lacrosse

Wilmington

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team returns a couple of Region 8 honorees to this season’s team.

Conner Mitchell and Chris Custis were honorable mention last season, the second year for Mitchell as a FOGO for the Hurricane. Custis is a defender.

The two seniors are among 19 returning players from last season’s 4-11 squad, coached by Adam Shultz.

Other top returnees are Jacob Frazier, Rudy Cresswell, Sam Eastes, Dalton Garrison Mason Klamroth, Cameron Tucker, Elijah Martini, Tyler Breedlove, Dylan Dummitt, Peyton Hibbard, Brady Leathley, Jude Martin, Lee Lynch, Austin Pagett, Barrett Powell, Logan Salitan-Ennis and Donovan Vires, Shultz said.

Wilmington graduated Justus Farris, Canon Ford, Sterling Harris, Garrett Hickey, Ryan Lewis, Bailey McVey, Devin Scarberry and Logan Frazier.

Shultz said several newcomers could make an impact, including Logan Camp, Manny Castillo, Brayden Cioca, Miguel Espinoza-Allen, Phil Fulton, Nino Gonzalez, Eric Maus, Cameron McEvoy, Thane McCoy, Dirk Rinehart and Daniel Stevenson.

Shultz said the upperclassmen have taken responsibility of the team and are directing the underclassmen. Shultz believes his team can be competitive this season but it must fine-tune the offense and get over a few pre-season injuries.

”I encourage the community to follow the varsity lacrosse on our website: www.wilmingtonathletics.com or our Twitter:@WHSCaneLAX,” Shultz added.