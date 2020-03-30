K’s and A’s, Veidt good on, off diamond

Olivia Veidt has registered plenty of K’s on the diamond.

The Wilmington High School senior may have more A’s in the classroom.

Veidt, who has been a pitching and hitting standout for three years for the Hurricane softball team, has all A’s as a student at WHS.

“I always make time for both athletics and academics first because I know that these two factors will greatly contribute to my future,” said Veidt who has a 4.3 grade point average. “I realize that the work I put in to athletics and academics teaches me more than just what is on the surface. They teach me discipline, work ethic and how to work in order to live the dream.”

The letter “K” is a scoring abbreviation for strikeout. Veidt had 97 strikeouts and, more importantly, just 18 walks in 129 innings in the circle last season for WHS.

“I have pitched all of my life,” she said. “I always have had a passion for the game and I am very competitive. I always have loved the control and challenge of pitching..”

Veidt has proven to be pretty good facing opposition pitching. Last season, she hit .492.

Veidt began playing softball at the park when she was 5. She participated in the Wilmington Girls Fastpitch Softball Association when she was 8.

“I have had some amazing coaches, instructors and influences along the way,” she said.

A strong all-around athlete, Veidt played soccer and basketball in addition to softball but eventually dropped the other two because softball “is the game I truly fell in love with. I felt that was the sport in which I could excel and the sport in which I would wholly dedicate myself to.”

Veidt has chosen Division II Lander University in Greenwood, S.C. to continue her academic and athletic career.

“I love the atmosphere. I love the school and location along with the athletic and academic opportunities available,” she said. “While I visited many schools, I had my decision narrowed down to Lander or Youngstown State. While at Lander, I will study elementary education. When I begin my career, I will be certified to teach kindergarten through third grade.”

Veidt has started working with people of all ages. She has volunteered with Opening Minds through Art at Cape May, a program designed for individuals with Alzheimers and dementia. Volunteers are partnered with a resident and together they create art and a “powerful” relationship, Veidt said.

At Holmes Elementary, Veidt works with first graders.

“Not only does this volunteer work impact the students, it also impacts me,” she said. “I love spending time with the young students and I love answering the myriad of questions. They solidify the fact that teaching is my dream.”

Wilmington’s Olivia Veidt has proven to be a strong hitter for the Hurricane. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_SB_wil_veidthitsDEVC.jpg Wilmington’s Olivia Veidt has proven to be a strong hitter for the Hurricane. Devon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal Olivia Veidt, Wilmington senior, is one of the top pitchers in the area. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/03/web1_SB_wil_veidtpitchDevC.jpg Olivia Veidt, Wilmington senior, is one of the top pitchers in the area. Devon Cordell, Shades of Excellence | News Journal

WHS senior has earned straight A’s since kindergarten

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports