Cook out after 4 seasons at Massie

Todd Cook will remember his time at Clinton-Massie because of one of his great rivals turned friend.

Cook took over as Clinton-Massie boys basketball varsity head coach following Brian Mudd, the longest-tenured varsity boys basketball coach in CMHS history.

But Cook will not return to Lebanon Road this winter. He was told several weeks ago he was being recommended for non-renewal by CM athletic director Cindy Running.

“After serving for four years, Todd Cook will not be returning,” Running said in a statement to the News Journal. “We wish him well.”

Cook said he had planned to return to Massie for this fifth season.

A search is now on for Cook’s replacement.

“We are searching for a candidate who is interested in long-term sustainable growth for our program,” said Running.

Cook was 46-49 in four seasons at Clinton-Massie, but that record is marred by last season’s 2-21 record.

The Falcons were 11-13 in Cook’s first season in 2016-17. They also notched a Division II tournament win. In 2017-18, Massie had another tournament win and finished 15-9.

In 2018-19, Cook and the Falcons won the SBAAC American Division championship, the first in boys varsity basketball since winning the South Central Ohio League in 2012-13. Massie defeated Wilmington for what is believed to be the first time since 2002 en route to an 18-6 record. Cook, who earned the 100th win of his varsity coaching coach, was SBAAC American Division coach of the year.

While the 2019-20 season was not what those in the program expected from a record standpoint, Cook said it will be a memorable one. With Mudd’s passing, the basketball court at CMHS was named in his honor — Brian P. Mudd Court.

“I had the privilege to help name the court in honor of coach Brian Mudd,” Cook said. “And in our conversations throughout the years I had mentioned how much respect I had for coach Mudd when I coached against him while at Waynesville and the friendship we started through coaching as well as his administration (Andy Copeland, Ron Rudduck, and Keith Mattison). Coach Mudd was a great person, teacher, coach, and was a great example of the ultimate fighter.

Todd Cook was 46-49 in four seasons at Clinton-Massie, but the record was tilted downward by a 2-21 mark in 2019-2020. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/04/web1_BBK_ToddCook_DS.jpg Todd Cook was 46-49 in four seasons at Clinton-Massie, but the record was tilted downward by a 2-21 mark in 2019-2020. David Slaughter | News Journal File Photo

Coach says 2019-2020 season memorable despite team recod

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports