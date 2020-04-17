More on the AP Top 25 poll of sports movies: https://apnews.com/Sportsmovies

Iconic Line: “Gentlemen, the hopes and dreams of an entire town are riding on your shoulders. You may never matter again in your life as much as you do right now.” — Coach Gary Gaines

Iconic Line: “I love Brian Piccolo. And tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him.” — Gale Sayers

Iconic Line: “Last night, I cut the light off in my bedroom, hit the switch and was in the bed before the room was dark.” — Muhammad Ali

Iconic Line: “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.” — Lou Gehrig

Iconic Line: “I thought that was the whole plan — that we were going to waste the rest of our lives together.” — Cyril

Iconic Line: “You know, everybody thinks we found this broken-down horse and fixed him, but we didn’t. He fixed us. Every one of us. And I guess in a way we kinda fixed each other, too.” — Jockey Johnny “Red” Pollard

Iconic Line: “I’ve been ready for this my whole life.” — Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger

Iconic Line: “I don’t care if you like each other or not. But you will respect each other.” — Herman Boone

Iconic Line: “I’ve known the fear of losing, but now I am almost too frightened to win.” — Olympian Harold Abrahams

Iconic Line: “Say it ain’t so, Joe. Say it ain’t so.” — Peewee

Iconic Line: “People always say to me, ‘When you get to the NBA, don’t forget about me.’ Well, I should’ve said back, ‘If I don’t make it to the NBA, don’t you forget about me.’” — William Gates

Iconic Line: “If we pull this off, we change the game. We change the game for good.” — Billy Beane

Iconic Line: “I coulda broke every record in the book. … And then when I walked down the street, people would’ve looked and they would’ve said, ‘There goes Roy Hobbs, the best there ever was in this game.’” — Roy Hobbs

Iconic Line: “Hey, Ray, I never went down, man! You never got me down, Ray! You hear me? You never got me down.” — Jake LaMotta

Iconic Line: “If you build it, he will come.” — Voice from the corn fields

Iconic Line: “They don’t want you to score goals! They want blood!” — Reggie Dunlop

Iconic Line: “You’ll get nothing and like it.” — Judge Elihu Smails

Iconic Line: “The only church that truly feeds the soul, day in and day out, is the church of baseball.”

Iconic Line: “I think you’ll find it’s the exact same measurements as our gym back in Hickory.” — Coach Norman Dale

A look at iconic lines and other key information about the sports movies that made the AP Top 25:

“Hoosiers” shot all the way to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 of best sports movies, a one-of-a-kind poll from the news organization known for its rankings of college teams.

Released in 1986 and starring Gene Hackman, “Hoosiers” led the tally in results released Friday, receiving 46 votes from a 70-person global panel of sports writers and editors who work for the AP.

“If you put your effort and concentration into playing to your potential, to be the best that you can be, I don’t care what the scoreboard says at the end of the game,” coach Norman Dale, Hackman’s character, says in the top-ranked movie. “In my book, we’re gonna be winners.”

And in this case, they were.

Loosely based on an Indiana high school basketball team in the 1950s, “Hoosiers” narrowly edged Academy Award Best Picture honoree “Rocky” — released in 1976, it was the first installment of Sylvester Stallone’s series about an unknown boxer from Philadelphia who gets a shot at the big time — and “Bull Durham” — starring Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon in 1988, it offered a fictionalized look at characters that populate minor league baseball.

Those two movies tied for second place with 45 votes each.

There was a significant gap between the top three and the rest of the AP Top 25.

At No. 4 with 33 votes was “Caddyshack,” the sole golf tale to make the rankings. That was followed closely by “Slap Shot” with 32 votes, and “Field of Dreams” with 31.

“Raging Bull,” “Major League,” “The Natural” and “A League of Their Own” rounded out the poll’s top 10.

Other tidbits from this special AP Top 25:

DOUBLE TAKES

Two screenwriters, Angelo Pizzo and Ron Shelton, each earned two mentions on the list. Pizzo penned top-ranked “Hoosiers” and “Rudy,” which tied for No. 18; Shelton wrote and directed both “Bull Durham” and No. 17 “White Men Can’t Jump.”

REAL AS CAN BE

Two documentaries made the rankings: “Hoop Dreams” at No. 14 and “When We Were Kings,” tied for No. 21.

STATISTICS

In all, 117 films got at least one mention in the complete balloting; 69 received at least two votes apiece. Nine sports served as the subjects of the AP Top 25, a group that actually wound up including 26 total movies, because three tied for 24th place.

MOST POPULAR SPORTS

The sport represented the most in the list was baseball with 10 entries, followed by football with four. Basketball and boxing each put three selections in the rankings, while hockey earned two. Golf, running, horse racing and cycling each got one mention.

OSCAR AND EMMY NODS

Six of the movies in the poll won at least one Academy Award, led by the five earned by “Chariots of Fire,” which was ranked No. 16. Nine other films were nominated for at least one Oscar. “Brian’s Song,” which tied for No. 24, was the only television movie to make the list and collected five Emmy Awards.

