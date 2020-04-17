Lights at high school football stadiums in Clinton County and other SBAAC schools were on as part of the “Be The Light” campaign to honor those affected by Covid-19. The lights were on to honor the 2020 senior class, the spring sports teams and to thank the first responders, medical field workers and all those individuals working through this pandemic. The lights were scheduled to turn on at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, 20:20 military time, and remain lit for 20 minutes. Shown here are the lights at Wilmington High School’s Alumni Field.

