HOF ceremony cancelled for 2020

The 2020 induction ceremony for the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame is being cancelled.

According to HOF director Mark Huber, the ceremony will not take place this summer because of Covid-19 but is expected to resume in 2021.

“It’s our only option,” Huber said. “To say now things will be OK then is not a tree limb I care to venture out on. We don’t want to put anyone’s health in jeopardy. We could wait and make a decision later but to be fair to all involved with travel and such, to make the announcement now is the right thing to do.”

The Wilmington News Journal Clinton County Scholar-Athlete of the Year selections will be made and the monetary awards will be presented, just not as part of the annual ceremony. The hall of fame induction and scholar-athlete award presentation have been held on the same night since 2012.

“The hall of fame committee has decided to honor those seniors for their time and effort over the years, even though it won’t be part of the ceremony,” Huber said. “It’s one thing to postponed the induction of a hall of fame class. To not honor the seniors of 2020 is simply not something we ever considered. They deserve it. We can still honor them in the News Journal as we always do and will make a monetary award to the winners.”

The Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame inducted its first class in 1997. The Scholar-Athlete Award started in 2012.

Scholar-athletes will be recognized, awarded but not part of ceremony