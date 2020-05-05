Pennix resigns as BHS athletic director

After eight years as the Blanchester High School athletic director, Bryan Pennix will not return to that position beginning this fall.

Pennix submitted his resignation on Monday.

“I’m proud of what we have done the last eight years,” he said Tuesday morning in a telephone interview with the News Journal. “The kids have been great. The coaches have been great. The support of the community has been great. We’ve done a lot of good things.”

Pennix said the district’s board of education will formally accept the resignation at the May 18 board meeting. At that time, Pennix is slated to return to the classroom as a science teacher. He said he is certified to teach life science in grades 7 through 12.

“I’m OK with it,” said Pennix. “I would like to keep doing things as is but that isn’t an option so I had to make a change. I think there will be a lot of positives this year. I’m a science teacher. I miss that.”

Pennix said his decision was based on “trying to do a job and a half as well as I’d want to do it … I don’t think it would work.”

In addition to the social media aspect of the AD’s position, which adds massive public relations duties to the job, there is a paperwork increase for coaches and student-athletes that must be dealt with on a daily basis.

“Coaches, certification-wise, has almost tripled from when I started,” Pennix said. “The kids paperwork has increased. When I started all they needed was basically a permission slip.”

Pennix has worked in education for 26 years. He began in the Blanchester district in 2001. He spent 13 years as a successful wrestling coach before becoming the athletic director.

“We had quite a bit of success, so that’s been fun,” he said.

