WC’s Shell, Myers earn OAC Lamb Award

WILMINGTON – Wilmington College seniors Grace Shell and Colin Myers are Wilmington College’s Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Clyde Lamb Award winners for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Clyde Lamb Award, established in 1985 and named after the longtime Ohio Northern University coach, is awarded to individuals who have at least two years participation in an OAC-sponsored sport, senior status, a minimum grade point average of 3.00 and sportsmanlike conduct in a manner that has brought credit to the student-athlete and his or her institution.

Shell carries a 3.80 cumulative GPA and has been on the college’s Dean’s List every semester. A two-time Academic All-OAC selection, Grace also carried a perfect GPA in the fall of 2017 and fall of 2019. A biology major who finished the program in three years, Grace will attend the University of Dayton for graduate school in the fall.

She also was involved in other extra-curricular activities that included being a member of the college’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), volunteering in the childcare section of Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, being involved at Sugartree Ministries and working with the Clinton County Humane Society.

On the softball diamond, Shell was quite simply one of the best pitchers in program history. An honorable mention All-OAC selection as a sophomore, Grace was named OAC Pitcher of the Week four times throughout her career. A member of two of the three winning softball teams for WC in the OAC era, she leaves the program with 37 victories in 243 innings pitched to go along with a 3.28 ERA and 204 strikeouts. Shell’s 2019 season is in the top six in nearly every pitching category for the program in this century. Additionally, Grace’s 2020 season (0.68 ERA) was on pace to be one of the best years in the history of the program.

An agriculture major, Myers carries a 3.56 cumulative grade point average. Throughout his three years at Wilmington, Colin has been a Future Farmers of America member as well as partaking in WC Aggies. As part of Aggies, he served as participating director of one of the largest livestock judging contests in the state of Ohio.

Additionally, Myers is a member of WC’s 4-H group. Other academic ventures include Delta Tau Alpha Honors Society and being a four-time Academic All-OAC winner (twice in both men’s basketball and men’s track and field).

Myers will return to WC in December to complete his degree, but his athletic career concludes with the end of the 2019-20 academic year. A two-sport student-athlete for three years, Myers was a fixture on the outdoor track and field team’s jump squad. He garnered All-OAC honors in the 2019 season with a runner-up finish in the triple jump (42-11.75) while also placing in the top six of the high jump. Myers also competed in the long jump and two Fightin’ Quaker relays in 2019.

On the court, Colin was a key piece of Wilmington’s 2018-19 squad that came within a game of claiming its first OAC regular season title. This part season, Myers stepped into a full-time starting role and was one of four Quakers to average double digits in scoring while grabbing four rebounds per contest. He scored in double figures 15 times in the 26-game season including multiple 20-point performances against Capital University and Ohio Northern University.

Colin Myers and Grace Shell https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/05/web1_2020_WCLambAwards.jpg Colin Myers and Grace Shell