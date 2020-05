Several East Clinton High School students earned Ohio High School Athletic Association awards.

Cameron and Colton Vadnais earned the Courageous Student Award.

Myah Jones and Jonathan Cline were recipients of the Archie Griffin Award.

The State Award was presented to Angie Luttrell and James McDowell.

The Scholar-Athlete Award went to Aidan Henson and Emma Malone.

The NFHS Award of Excellence was earned by Rhylee Luttrell and Mason Huff.