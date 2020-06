Long-time member Ron Grove had the first recorded hole-in-one of 2020 at the Snow Hill Golf Course Wednesday, acing No. 6 for the third one of his golfing career and second at Snow Hill.

Grove used a 6-iron on the hole that was playing 142 yards.

Witnessing the hole-in-one in his foursome were his fellow Wilmington High School class of 1971 classmates and long-time Snow Hill members Steve Conley, Glenn MacDonald and Dana Dunn.