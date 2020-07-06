Stacey Conley promoted to assistant director of Athletics

WILMINGTON — Stacey Conley, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, has been named assistant director of athletics at Wilmington College, according to vice president for Athletic Administration and Director of Athletics Terry Rupert.

“I’m very pleased to be able to recognize Stacey’s contributions over the last four years to Wilmington College, the athletic department and our student-athletes,” said Rupert. “She has been and will continue to be a vital part of our department in this role.”

Conley, who has served as the department’s business manager since 2016, will continue to manage all departmental budgets, coordinate travel, solidify contracts and oversee facility rentals along with overseeing the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and assisting Rupert with oversight of the department as a whole.

A 2000 graduate of WC, Conley (then Earnhart) was a three-year member of the volleyball program. She has two children, Haley and Dawson, and resides in Wilmington.

Stacey Conley https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_WC_StaceyConley2.jpg Stacey Conley