Golf: 3s wild for Community winners

The team of Rocky Long, Karen Long, Gary Bishop and Gary Schroder posted all 3s on their scorecard Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners eagles No. 11 and had birdies on Nos. 10, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 28: Bob Williams, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.

• 30: Dave Doyle, Don Sicurella, Jim Luck, Rusty Smethwick.

• 31: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

• 33: Gary Newbry, Clay Lantz, Eric Keltner, Kathy Keltner.

• 34: French Hatfield, Mark Hess, Al Hardy, Gerry Schultz.

On Tuesday in the Senior Golf League, the team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones and Bill Ross had a 4-under par 31 and finished in first place.

The winners eagled No. 11 and birdied Nos. 13 and 14.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Gary Newbry, Clay Lantz, Rocky Long, Rich Myers.

• 31: Doggie Anderson, Jim Luck, Keith Hill, Kathy Keltner.

• 32: French Hatfield, Fred Stern, Don Sicurella, Al Hardy.

• 32: Pete Frentress, Dave Miller, Mike Hubble, Jim Graham.

• 33: D Bullock, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson.