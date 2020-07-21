Clarksville team 2nd in fastpitch world series

The OFC Heat Black 16U fast-pitch team finished second in the gold bracket of the North American All Sanctioned World Series fast-pitch softball tournament this past week at Lou Berliner Park in Columbus.

The team defeated the Ohio Edge, Lady Barracudas, Midwest USSSA Pride and Ohio Classics before falling to Ohio Wave in the bracket championship game. OFC Heat Black was 1-3 in pool play leading into the bracket, in which all five games were played under hot and humid conditions on Sunday.

The OFC Heat Black squad outscored gold bracket opponents 42-16 and hit .466, according to coach Jeanne Brightman.

Lexi Koenig, Chrissy Kolar, and Kiera Brightman received tournament MVP awards.

Kolar belted two home-runs and hit .538 for the series.

Brightman batted .500 with five doubles. She pitched three of the five games on Sunday recording a shutout and 11 strikeouts in game 1 and Ohio Edge.

Koenig hit .833 with three home-runs, including a grand slam, to go along with two triples, two doubles, nine runs batted in and 23 putouts.