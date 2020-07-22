6-under 29 wins Senior outing at Elks

The team of Jim Jones, Clarence Cross, Bill Ross and Dick Mitchener had a 6-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Al Hardy, Steve Olinger, Gary Schrader.

• 31: Jim Graham, Mark Hess, Mike Hubbell, Gary Bishop.

• 31: Bob Williams, Carl Wright, Dave Doyle, Herb Johnson.

• 32: Fred Stern, Don Sicurella, French Hatfield.

• 32: Gerry Schultz, Clay Lantz, D Bullock, Ed Farley.

• 32: Jim Luck, Rocky Long, Pete Fentress, Dave Miller.