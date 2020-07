Bouyed by a career-best round, Wilmington High School junior Lilly Middleton finished 10th Monday in the PGA Junior Tour Southern Ohio Section outing at Pipestone Golf Course.

Following an 84 in the opening round on Monday, Middleton came back with a 1-under par 71. Middleton birdied four holes in the round.

Overall in the girls 13-18 year old rankings, Middleton is ninth.