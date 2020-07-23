8-under par wins Community outing

The team of Jim Faul, Jim Luck and Gary Schrader had an 8-under par 27 Thursday and finished on top in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners carded birdies on each hole of the back nine except No. 14.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Bill Ross, Jeff Fryman.

• 29: Don Sicurella, Gary Bishop, Mark Hess.

• 30: Rocky Long, Steve Olinger, John Faul.

• 31: Herb Johnson, Bob Williams, Rusty Smethwick.

• 36: Gary Newbry, Carl Lantz, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.