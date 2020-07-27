EC Skeet Club 3rd in national skeet event

The EC Skeet Club finished its spring season, placing sixth in trap shooting in the state and third in skeet shooting in the nation.

The fifth and final week of competition in both trap and skeet was held at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Association clay target ranges.

The USA High School Clay Target League is the sanctioning body for both skeet and trap shooting seasons. The Ohio State High School Clay Target League governed the events at CCFSA.

Led by Colten Woods, the skeet shooters were third in the final standings with 653.5 points, trailing Pleasant Hill High School from Oregon and Platte Valley High School from Colorado. Other participants were Gaston Christian School (N.C.), Connellsville Area High School (Pa.), North Medford High School (Ore.), Greenwood High School (Ariz.) and Liverpool High School (N.Y.).

The EC Skeet Club had to participate against national schools because Ohio does not have any skeet teams at this time. EC is in Conference 1 Ohio in trap shooting and Conference 1A National in skeet shooting.

Woods, a freshman at East Clinton High School, was third among male individuals in the national skeet competition. He was fifth overall in the nation. He averaged 21.4 targets out of 25 per round.

In the trap competition, North Ridgeville High School was first and was followed by Alexander, Trimble, Huntington, Adena, EC Skeet Club and Hillard Davidson.

Because of COVID-19, competitors in both disciplines shot for eight weeks, two of which were practice and one for a tie-breaker. The scores were released at the same time at the end of the year.

The fall season for the EC Skeet Club begins Aug. 3.

The Clinton/Highland Pheasants Forever Chapter and the Ohio Gun Collectors Association partnered with the Sportsmen’s Alliance Foundation to help financially support the EC Skeet Club.

Members and coaches of the EC Skeet Club along with their skeet and trap season averages per 25 targets, from left to right, are coach Bruce Warren, Wyatt Riddle, skeet 20.4; Kale Boeckmann, skeet 16.7, trap 14.3; Madi Frazer, skeet 9.6, trap 15.8; Preston Dixon, skeet 11.5, trap 15.7; Nick Gates, skeet 85. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_ECSkeet1.jpg Members and coaches of the EC Skeet Club along with their skeet and trap season averages per 25 targets, from left to right, are coach Bruce Warren, Wyatt Riddle, skeet 20.4; Kale Boeckmann, skeet 16.7, trap 14.3; Madi Frazer, skeet 9.6, trap 15.8; Preston Dixon, skeet 11.5, trap 15.7; Nick Gates, skeet 85. Members and coaches of the CK Skeet Club along with their skeet and trap season averages per 25 targets, from left to right, are Carter Carey, skeet 17.7; Evan Stewart, trap 20.1; coach Bruce Warren; Brody Fisher, skeet 21.1. Members and coaches unavailable for the photo were Colten Woods, skeet 21.4; Cameron Ferguson, trap 14.5; Aaron Rolfe, trap 19.3; coach Cindy Warren, coach Tim Woods, coach Steve Sharp. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/07/web1_ECSkeet2.jpg Members and coaches of the CK Skeet Club along with their skeet and trap season averages per 25 targets, from left to right, are Carter Carey, skeet 17.7; Evan Stewart, trap 20.1; coach Bruce Warren; Brody Fisher, skeet 21.1. Members and coaches unavailable for the photo were Colten Woods, skeet 21.4; Cameron Ferguson, trap 14.5; Aaron Rolfe, trap 19.3; coach Cindy Warren, coach Tim Woods, coach Steve Sharp.