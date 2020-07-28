6-under 30 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Jim Jones, Steve Olinger and Bill Ross had a 6-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.
The winners had birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8.
The rest of the field:
• 30: Pete Fentress, French Hatfield, Rich Myers.
• 31: Bob Williams, Jim Luck, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson.
• 31: Rocky Long, Don Sicurella, Dave Doyle.
• 31: Kenny Hill, Keith Hill, Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner.
• 32: Jim Graham, Mike Hubbell, John Faul.
• 33: Doggie Anderson, Gary Schrader, Dave Miller.
• 34: Ed Farley, Gary Bishop, Bruce Barrett.
• 36: Gary Newbry, Mark Hess, Gerry Schultz.