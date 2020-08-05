Posted on by

Middleton medalist; CM girls top field in opener


News Journal

Abby Schneider of CM | Mark Huber Photo

GOSHEN — Clinton County had a strong day on the opening day of the 2020 girls golf season.

In the SBAAC Girls Golf Preseason 18-hole tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course, Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton was the tournament medalist and the Clinton-Massie girls team was the overall champion.

“Was pleased with the way the girls played for first time out,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

The Lady Falcons finished with a 411 total, besting Clermont Northeastern by 29 strokes.

“Always nice to get a lead like that early on. Hopefully we can build off that going forward. We need to improve on and around the greens.”

Goshen was third and New Richmond fourth. East Clinton finished fifth.

Middleton posted a 78 to finish six strokes ahead of runnerup Hailey Stagemann of CNE.

“She played very well,” WHS head coach Pat Black said. “She could have done a couple shots better. She is hitting the ball solid.”

Taylor Anderson was the top player on the day for Massie, posting an 87.

Reagan Grogg had a 114 and was Blanchester’s low score.

Gretchen Boggs and Madison Frazier had the low scores for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Aug 5, 2020

SBAAC Girls Golf Preseason 18-hole Tournament

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

BLAN: Reagan Grogg 114, Zoey Hupp 123, Danielle Bolser 128

CM: Taylor Anderson 87, Abby Schneider 98, Pearl Spurlock 104, Elle Paul 122, Ella McCarren 136

CNE: Hailey Stagemann 84, Sadie Hoeppner 92, Therese Urling 123, Gena Beebe 141

EC: Maggie Matthews 137, Gretchen Boggs 134, Kamille Helsel 136, Jordan Collom 139, Madison Frazier 134

GOSHEN: Brooke Reeves 100, Julia Matthews 115, Skylar Reeves 112, Julie Allgeyer 117, Layla Oehler 134, Grace Belcher 122

NR: Emily Fischer 104, Mackenzie Gammon 114, Lily Adams 123, Laney Ringhand 132, Makenzie Bene 129, Lindsey Fischer 117

WHS: Lilly Middleton 78, Katie Murphy 124

