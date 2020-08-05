WHS boys golfers open with wins over LM, EC

GREEN TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington High School boys golf team opened its 2020 season Wednesday with a pair of wins over Little Miami and East Clinton at Snow Hill Country Club.

Wilmington posted a score of 199 while the Panthers had 213 and the Astros shot 223.

“Really pleased with the season opener,” first year WHS boys golf coach Zach Williams said. “Kids were focused and excited. Glad to get to see kids out there playing and being somewhat normal and competing again.”

Braydon Conley and Brady Leathley carded 49s to pace the Hurricane, who posted six scores with seven strokes of each other.

Braden Harmeling had a 50 and Dylan Cole came in with a 51. Keeping things tight on the final scoreboard, Jaden Snyder had a 52 and Devon Snyder shot 56.