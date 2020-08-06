MLB Wednesday Roundup

MARLINS 2, ORIOLES 1

MARLINS 1, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Five pitchers combined on a four-hitter for Don Mattingly’s undermanned, gritty and first-place Miami Marlins, who beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 Wednesday night for a doubleheader sweep.

Brian Anderson homered in opener, and Miami won 1-0 despite getting only two hits.

The sweep kept the Marlins atop the NL East and earned Mattingly his 281st win as Miami’s manager, tying Jack McKeon’s club record.

The Marlins won their third straight game since emerging from a coronavirus-prompted layoff that left them with a roster filled with callups, free agents and rookies. Miami has allowed a total of one run and 10 hits in those three games at Camden Yards.

In the nightcap. Jon Berti hit an RBI double off Asher Wojciechowski (0-2) in the first inning and scored on a fly ball by Jesús Aguilar. That proved to be enough. Josh A. Smith started, Brian Moran (1-0) struck out three over one inning and Stephen Tarpley got four outs for his first save.

In the opener, Anderson produced the game’s lone run with an opposite-field drive to right off Alex Cobb (1-1).

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez gave up a one-out double to Chance Sisco in the fifth and Pedro Severino followed with a single before Nick Vincent (1-0) got Hanser Alberto to hit into a double play, ending Baltmore’s only threat.

PHILLIES 11, YANKEES 7, 7 innings

YANKEES 3, PHILLIES 1, 7 innings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mike Tauchman’s tiebreaking double in the seventh inning sent New York over Philadelphia and a split of their doubleheader.

Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler (2-0) and lead the “visiting” Phillies to a victory over the Yankees in the opener, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Phillies ace Aaron Nola tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the nightcap, allowing one run on Luke Voit’s homer and three hits in six innings. Giancarlo Stanton and Voit greeted reliever Tommy Hunter (0-1) with consecutive singles, and Tauchman lined a double to right-center for a 2-1 lead.

Adam Ottavino (2-0) retired the only batter he faced to earn the win.

In the opener, Aaron Judge hit his seventh homer in just the 10th game of the season for the Yankees, who made the Phillies turn to closer Hector Neris for the final out after they took an eight-run lead into the last inning. New York lefty J.A. Happ (0-1) gave up four runs on three hits and six walks over three innings.

METS 3, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals starter Max Scherzer exited because of a hamstring problem after laboring through just one inning, overshadowing Juan Soto’s eventful 2020 debut for the World Series champs, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win.

Porcello (1-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits and retiring the last 10 batters he faced.

New York’s Dominic Smith drove in two runs and Luis Guillorme — starting at second base with Robinson Canó on the injured list — provided a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth off Scherzer’s replacement, Erick Fedde (0-1).

Scherzer revealed afterward that he first felt something wrong with the hamstring before his previous start, six days earlier against Toronto. But he pitched anyway in that one and ended up throwing an MLB season-high 112 pitches across 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

DODGERS 7, PADRES 6

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joc Pederson had two homers and five RBIs, left fielder Chris Taylor threw out Trent Grisham at home plate for the final out and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-6.

Kenley Jansen made it interesting in the ninth by allowing one run before the game ended on a double play. With runners on the corners, Manny Machado lined out to , who threw out Grisham trying to score the tying run. The Padres challenged but the play stood after review. Jansen earned his fourth save in as many chances.

Pederson hit a two-run homer off Garrett Richards (0-1) in the second inning and welcomed rookie Luis Patiño to the big leagues with his monster three-run shot with one out in the sixth for a 7-2 lead.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a long two-run homer off Ross Stripling (3-0) with two outs in the fifth, his fourth. Wil Myers hit a solo shot off Caleb Ferguson in the eighth, his fourth.

BREWERS 1, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Adrian Houser dominated over seven innings and Milwaukee snapped Chicago’s six-game winning streak.

Milwaukee held struggling star Christian Yelich out of the lineup, with the 2018 NL MVP and two-time defending NL batting champion mired in a season-opening 3-for-34 slump.

Houser (1-0) simply dazzled on a night when Dallas Keuchel (2-1) was about as good for Chicago. The 27-year-old right-hander gave up five hits and struck out five for the win.

Josh Hader retired all three batters in the ninth for his second save in as many chances.

MARINERS 7, ANGELS 6

SEATTLE (AP) — Scorching slugger Kyle Seager hit a three-run homer, rookie Kyle Lewis stayed hot with an RBI single, and Seattle overcame two home runs by Mike Trout.

Albert Pujols remained on 659 career home runs, one behind Willie Mays on the career list. There were plenty of long balls otherwise. The Angels got all their runs — and hits — off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales via a trio of solo shots.

Marco Gonzales (2-1) gave up solo home runs to Trout, Max Stassi and David Fletcher but was otherwise strong. The lefty didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. Carl Edwards Jr. pitched the ninth for his first save, and Seattle snapped its four-game losing streak.

Angels starter Julio Teheran (0-1) made his first start with the Angels after signing a one-year deal in the offseason.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson homered twice, Ramon Laureano also went deep and Oakland rallied to beat Texas.

Austin Allen hit his first career homer, a go-ahead, two-run drive in the seventh inning off Ian Gibaut (0-1) in the seventh

Shin-Soo Choo homered on the game’s first pitch for the second time in six days for the Rangers. Todd Frazier had a pair of singles and Nick Solak added an RBI double. Joey Gallo struck out four times.

T.J. McFarland (1-0) retired two batters to win. Joakim Soria pitched 1 2/3 innings for his second save.

TWINS 5, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Minnesota’s Randy Dobnak dominated in his homecoming, allowing three hits in six innings.

Dobnak, who grew up a half-hour south of PNC Park in the Pittsburgh suburb of South Park, didn’t walk a batter and struck out just one.

Marwin Gonzalez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Twins. Max Kepler gave Minnesota some breathing room in the ninth with a three-run home run off Pirates’ reliever Dovydas Neverauskas.

Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams (0-3) became the first Pirate this season to pitch seven innings. Williams allowed just one run, a flare to left field by Gonzalez in the second that scored Jake Cave after a replay review.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Martín Pérez pitched out of trouble all night, and Alex Verdugo and Michael Chavis homered to help Boston stop a four-game skid.

Pérez (2-1) allowed four hits and three walks, wiggling out of jams for five innings. He struck out four. Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman completed a four-hitter.

Verdugo added to his success against left-handed pitching with a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2) that opened the scoring in the fourth.

BLUE JAYS 2, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with four relievers on a three-hitter and Toronto beat shorthanded Atlanta.

Ryu (1-1) lasted only five innings but was dominant as he gave up only one hit, an infield single by Adam Duvall in the second. Duvall homered in the seventh off Thomas Hatch. Anthony Bass earned his second save.

The Braves were forced to recast their lineup after placing Ozzie Albies and Matt Adams on the injured list and giving Freddie Freeman a day off. Sean Newcomb (0-1) allowed five hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, ASTROS 7

PHOENIX (AP) — Kole Calhoun hit his first career inside-the-park homer with the help of a crazy bounce, David Peralta had four RBIs and Arizona used nine-run burst in the fourth inning to beat Houston.

Calhoun hit a pitch from Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1) down the right-field line, and the ball hit the metal base of the fence in the corner, which sent it ricocheting past George Springer and down the warning track into right center. Calhoun standing up with a big grin across his face.

The Diamondbacks came into the game as one of the worst-hitting teams in the big leagues with a .194 average and just two homers through 11 games. But they broke out with 16 hits and four homers.

D-backs starter Robbie Ray (1-2) gave up six runs over five innings, including three homers.

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) — Brandon Belt extended his success against Colorado starter Jon Gray with a three-run homer and a double, and San Francisco won despite Nolan Arenado homering in his third straight game.

Logan Webb (1-0) got his first win in his third start of the season.

Gray (0-1) allowed four runs — three earned — in six innings. The Rockies ended a four-game winning streak.

CUBS 6, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yu Darvish (2-1) pitched seven sharp innings and Chicago earned its sixth straight victory.

Javier Báez drove in two runs for the Cubs, who handed Kansas City its sixth consecutive defeat. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo each had two hits and scored twice.

Kris Bubic (0-2), making his second career start, went six innings and gave up two runs. He struck out six.

INDIANS 2, REDS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger didn’t have his best stuff but did enough to pitch into the sixth inning and lead Cleveland as the Indians wait for manager Terry Francona’s return from a gastrointestinal problem.

Clevinger (1-1) worked around five walks, including three in the sixth. The right-hander’s strong start — he gave up just two hits — continued a pattern for the Indians, who have had great pitching while their offense remains in a team-wide funk.

César Hernández hit an RBI single off Reds rookie Tejay Antone (0-1) and Óscar Mercado scored with some daring baserunning to give the Indians a 2-0 lead in the fifth. Brad Hand struck out two in the ninth for his fourth save.

