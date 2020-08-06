Massie tops CNE in dual at Deer Track

GOSHEN — In a warm-up for the first official league match of the season, Clinton-Massie defeated Clermont Northeastern Thursday 200 to 213 to Deer Track Golf Course.

The teams will compete again Monday at Deer Track in an SBAAC match.

“Was good to be able to play a round there before we go back,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

Playing the par 36 front nine, Taylor Anderson led the Lady Falcons with a 6-over par 42.

Pearl Spurlock shot a 47 and Abby Schneider carded a 48. Elle Paul had a 63 and Ella McCarren had a 70.