Gasaway paces Falcons to win over Panthers

WASHINGON CH — The Clinton-Massie boys golf team opened its season Thursday with a 184 to 209 win over Miami Trace at The Greens of Fayette County.

“I was very pleased how the players played on a very difficult course,” CM coach Phil Larrick said.

Massie’s Dakota Gasaway was the match medalist with a 41.

“He spent a lot of time working on his game and it was nice to see him play well,” Larrick added.

Gavin Cowden led Miami Trace with a 42.

Cam Morgan, a freshman for CM, had a 47. Michael Mortiz and Ethan Johnson came with 48s. George Chowning posted a 50.

Trace JV 235

Massie 257

In the junior varsity match, the Panthers came out on top of the Falcons 235 to 257.

Logan Miller carded a 57 for Clinton-Massie.

Samuel Janis had a 62 and Quinton Smith shot a 64. Ethan Robinette had a 71.