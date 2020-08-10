Ladycats split tennis twinbill at BHS

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School girls tennis team split a doubleheader Monday, falling to Taylor and defeating Batavia. Both match scores were 4-1.

“We had our chances to pull out the match against Taylor,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “They just came up with the big points in those two match tiebreaks. Batavia was a little shorthanded, but that’s still a solid win for us.”

Taylor is 2-0 on the year while Blanchester is 2-1. Batavia is 0-2.

Maddy Coyle, the No. 1 singles player for the Ladycats, picked up a pair of wins. Sexton was pleased with the outcome against Batavia’s Elise Neal.

“That was a big-time win for Maddy Coyle over Elise Neal,” he said. “Neal is a very good player. Maddy is off to an excellent start at first singles. She’s playing aggressively and confidently and it shows in the results.”

Abbey Irwin, part of the No. 1 doubles team with Taylor Bradley, was injured during their match with Batavia.

“Obviously, the injury to Abbey put a damper on the end of the day,” said Sexton. “Hopefully her absence will be a short-term one. We’ve got some depth at doubles and now someone else will get an opportunity to show what they can do.”

SUMMARY

Aug. 10, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Taylor 4 Blanchester 1

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (B) d. Monica Dart 6-2, 6-2

2: Natalie Surge (T) d. Grace Irwin 7-5, 2-6, [10-7]

3: Danielle Gerth (T) d. Annie Trovillo 6-1, 7-5

Doubles

1: Peyton Wells, Kaitlin Bucher (T) d. Taylor Bradley, Abbey Irwin 6-4, 6-3

2: Emma Childs, Hannah Howard (T) d. Ashleigh Osborn, Leah Boegeman 6-3, 6-7(3), [10-5]

—

Blanchester 4, Batavia 1

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle (Bl) d. Elise Neal 6-3, 3-6, [10-6]

2: Grace Irwin (Bl) d. Holly Smith 6-1, 6-1

3: Annie Trovillo (Bl) d. Jordan McGeorge 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Jeana DeRose, Cady Berry (Ba) d. Taylor Bradley, Abbey Irwin 6-2, 3-4 ret.

2: Rianna Mueller, Maggie Caldwell (Bl) d. Emma Brock, Makaila Burnham 7-6 (6), 6-1

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-1.jpg