WHS boys runnersup at LM golf tourney

MORROW — Wilmington finished as runnerup Monday in the Little Miami Invitational at Bel-Wood Country Club.

Kings won the tournament with a 334 team score. The Knights had five scores 95 or below.

Wilmington had 394 with Lebanon right behind with a 396. Western Brown finished fourth at 414 with Little Miami next at 419. Goshen had a 438.

Brady Leathley led WHS with a 93 while Braydon Conley carded a 94.

Braden Harmeling shot a 103 and Jaden Snyder had 104. Dylan Cole had a 111 and Phil Fulton rounded out the scoring with a 113.