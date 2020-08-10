Middleton, CM girls maintain early SBAAC leads

LOVELAND — We’ve heard this one before, right?

The Clinton-Massie girls team and Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton maintained their leads in the SBAAC girls golf standings. Both CM girls and Middleton held the same place in the league’s preseason 18-hole match last week.

Middleton, a junior at WHS, had a 40 to share top individual honors Monday in the SBAAC girls golf match at Eagles Nest. She leads second place Hailey Stagemann of Clermont Northeastern by six strokes.

Clinton-Massie’s girls won the nine-hole match with a total of 195 and now lead the early going overall team race by 51 strokes over CNE.

For the Lady Falcons, Pearl Spurlock’s 46 was a personal best nine-hole round.

“Really happy with the girls,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We had three solid scores and our back end is improving each match. The girls are playing with a lot of confidence right now.”

Taylor Anderson was the low Massie golfer with 44. Abby Schneider also had 46.

Reagan Grogg had 61 for Blanchester and Jordan Collom had 61 for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2020

SBAAC Girls Golf Divisional

At Eagles Nest Golf Course

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 195, Clermont NE 217, Wilmington 228, Goshen 228, New Richmond 230, Blanchester 266, East Clinton 269.

BHS: Reagan Grogg 61, Zoey Hupp 65, Danielle Bosler 68

CM: Taylor Anderson 44, Abby Schneider 46, Pearl Spurlock 46, Elle Paul 59, Ella McCarren 66

CNE: Haley Stegemann 40, Sadie Hoeppner 45, Therese Urling 63, Gena Beebe 69

EC: Maggie Mathews 70, Gretchen Boggs 69, Kamille Helsel 71, Jordan Collom 61, Madison Frazer 69

GO: Brooke Reeves 51, Julie Matthews 63, Skylar Reeves 58, Julia Allgeyer 56, Grace Belcher 68

NR: Emily Fischer 54, Mackenzie Gammon 55, Lily Adams 57, Laney Ringhand 64, Makenzie Bene 64, Lindsey Fischer 64

WHS: Lilly Middleton 40 Katie Murphy 56, Carsyn Custis 64, Rachel Lowe 68

