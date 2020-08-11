Fenwick posts 5-0 win over CM tennis

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie girls tennis team opened its season Monday with a 5-0 loss to Fenwick on the CM courts.

It was the first match for Julie Kirby as head coach at CMHS.

“Everyone is playing their new positions for the first time,” Kirby said. “We have a young varsity team this year.”

Vanessa Asher had a hard-fought match at second singles, leading early then falling in a long match 5-7, 2-6.

SUMMARY

Aug 10, 2020

@Clinton-Massie High School

Fenwick 5 Clinton-Massie 0

Singles

1- Elizabeth Mason was def by Alex English: 6-1, 6-3

2- Vanessa Asher was def by Olivia Muia: 7-5, 6-2

3- Ella Mefford was def by Lily Brandenburg: 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1- Sierra Reese, Mikayla Wonderly were def by Emma Wourms, Anna Uland: 6-1, 6-0

2- Layla Schurman, Emma Everitt were def by Maddie Ross, Sarah Secrest: 6-1, 6-0