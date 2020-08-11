Senior winners soar with 2 eagles at Elks

The team of Rocky Long, Mark Hess and Gary Schafer had a 9-under par 27 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners eagled Nos. 6 and 8 and carded birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 5, 7 and 9.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Doggie Anderson, Jim Luck, Steve Olinger, Dave Miller.

• 30: Bill Ross, Jim Jones, Clarence Cross, Dick Mitchener.

• 30: Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Keith Hill, Kenny Hill.

• 32: Gary Newbry, Pete Fentress, Rich Myers.

• 33: John Faul, French Hatfield, Gerry Schultz.

• 34: Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Bruce Barrett, Don Sicurella.