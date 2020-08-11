BHS’s Miller 4th, EC boys 2nd in golf opener

LOVELAND — Blanchester’s Brian Miller is fourth after the first 18-hole round of the SBAAC boys golf season.
At the SBAAC Boys Golf Preseason 18-hole Match at Eagles Nest Golf Course, Miller had an 88 while medalist Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern had an 84.
In the team standings, CNE had a 360 and East Clinton came in with 406 as the runnerup.
Nathan Ellis led the Astros with a 98.
SUMMARY
Aug 11, 2020
SBAAC Boys Golf
Preseason 18-hole Match
@Eagles Nest Golf Course
TEAM: Clermont NE 360, East Clinton 406, Georgetown 444, Blanchester 479, Felicity 493, Bethel-Tate 529
BT: Nick Mullen 87, Xavier Vanchure 122
BL: Brian Miller 88, Bryce Bandow, Andrew Osborne 117
CNE: Jack Ansteatt 99, Landon Williams 94, Cooper Woolery 85, Joey Shumard 101, Parker Woolery 84, Ian Howser 97
EC: Lane Baker 99, Quinton Tolle 101, Evan Stewart 116, Nathan Ellis 98, Cooper Rack 108, Dakota Collom 120
FEL: Austin Huston 92, Caleb Ninichuck 118, Tate Limin 124, Samuel Van Huss 159, Gabe Graul 160
GEO: Carson Mallott 104, Greg Vaughn 102, Aaron Teegarden 105, Payton Schadle 133, Hunter Sawyer 133