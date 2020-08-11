Wilmington tennis blanks Clinton-Massie 5-0

WILMINGTON — Gracie Conger won a third set 10-5 and Wilmington rolled to a 5-0 win over Clinton-Massie Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis action on the WHS courts.

Wilmington is 1-0 overall, 1-0 in the American Division. Massie drops to 0-2 in all matches and 0-1 in league play.

The win was a good springboard for Wilmington to Wednesday’s state team tournament match with Loveland, the No. 5 ranked team in the Cincinnati area according to the coaches poll.

Conger defeated Ella Mefford of Massie 6-0, 4-6, 10-5 at third singles in the best match of the day.

“Gracie’s varsity experience was a big factor,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Ella Mefford competed very well and gave Gracie a real test.”

Claire Burns, the WHS district qualifier from a season ago, was a 6-0, 6-0 at first singles.

The individual wins were the first in the varsity careers of Ella Zeigler, Chandni Sharma and Josie Heys. Heys and Zeigler partnered at second doubles. Sharma was at first doubles with Emma Lewis.

SUMMARY

Aug. 11, 2020

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Elizabeth Mason 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Vanessa Asher 6-0, 6-1

3: Gracie Conger def Ella Mefford 6-0, 4-6, 10-5

Doubles

1: Emma Lewis, Chandni Sharma def Sierra Reese, Makayla Wonderly 6-1, 6-1

2: Ella Zeigler, Josie Heys def Layla Schurman, Emma Everitt 6-0, 6-2

