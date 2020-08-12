Loveland dumps Wilmington in state team tennis tourney

WILMINGTON — A talented Loveland team handed Wilmington a 4-1 loss Wednesday in the state team tennis tournament match on the WHS courts.
“I’m really proud of our performance against a very strong, very deep Loveland team,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.
Wilmington’s lone win came at first singles where Claire Burns blitzed Maria Hodar 6-1, 6-0.
“Claire was razor sharp,” said Cooper.
The other two singles matches were thrillers.
Jenna Taylor lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-7 (4-7) at second singles and Emilee Pham was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 0-6 at third singles.
“Jenna had a couple match points at 5-4,” said Cooper. “She was down 2-5 in the first set and roared back to force a tiebreaker.”
The loss puts the Lady Hurricane at 1-1 on the year.
SUMMARY
Aug 12, 2020
State Team Tennis Tournament
@Wilmington High School
Loveland 4 Wilmington 1
Singles
1: Claire burns def Maria Hodar 6-1, 6-0
2: Jenna Taylor was def by Grace Haught 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(4)
3: Emilee Pham was def by Sarah Mackenzie 6-4, 4-6, 0-6
Doubles
1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Tess Buggerman, Hannah Wanger 0-6, 0-6
2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def by Babs Dwyer, Jenna Batsch 0-6, 0-6