Loveland dumps Wilmington in state team tennis tourney

WILMINGTON — A talented Loveland team handed Wilmington a 4-1 loss Wednesday in the state team tennis tournament match on the WHS courts.

“I’m really proud of our performance against a very strong, very deep Loveland team,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Wilmington’s lone win came at first singles where Claire Burns blitzed Maria Hodar 6-1, 6-0.

“Claire was razor sharp,” said Cooper.

The other two singles matches were thrillers.

Jenna Taylor lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-7 (4-7) at second singles and Emilee Pham was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 0-6 at third singles.

“Jenna had a couple match points at 5-4,” said Cooper. “She was down 2-5 in the first set and roared back to force a tiebreaker.”

The loss puts the Lady Hurricane at 1-1 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2020

State Team Tennis Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Loveland 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

1: Claire burns def Maria Hodar 6-1, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Grace Haught 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(4)

3: Emilee Pham was def by Sarah Mackenzie 6-4, 4-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Tess Buggerman, Hannah Wanger 0-6, 0-6

2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def by Babs Dwyer, Jenna Batsch 0-6, 0-6

