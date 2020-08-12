Posted on by

Loveland dumps Wilmington in state team tennis tourney


News Journal

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

WILMINGTON — A talented Loveland team handed Wilmington a 4-1 loss Wednesday in the state team tennis tournament match on the WHS courts.

“I’m really proud of our performance against a very strong, very deep Loveland team,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

Wilmington’s lone win came at first singles where Claire Burns blitzed Maria Hodar 6-1, 6-0.

“Claire was razor sharp,” said Cooper.

The other two singles matches were thrillers.

Jenna Taylor lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-2, 6-7 (4-7) at second singles and Emilee Pham was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 0-6 at third singles.

“Jenna had a couple match points at 5-4,” said Cooper. “She was down 2-5 in the first set and roared back to force a tiebreaker.”

The loss puts the Lady Hurricane at 1-1 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 12, 2020

State Team Tennis Tournament

@Wilmington High School

Loveland 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

1: Claire burns def Maria Hodar 6-1, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Grace Haught 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-7(4)

3: Emilee Pham was def by Sarah Mackenzie 6-4, 4-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by Tess Buggerman, Hannah Wanger 0-6, 0-6

2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma were def by Babs Dwyer, Jenna Batsch 0-6, 0-6

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Photo by Elizabeth Clark

News Journal