WHS 4th, CM 5th in American Division 18-hole match

LOVELAND — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie finished back in the pack Tuesday in the SBAAC Preseason Boys Golf 18-hole American Division Match at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Batavia edged Western Brown by four strokes for first place. Wilmington was 55 shots back in fourth and Massie was 62 shots behind in fifth.

“I was very disappointed on how we played,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We played much better on a more difficult course last week.”

Braydon Conley led WHS with an 89 while Dakota Gasaway was Clinton-Massie’s top scorer with an 83.

SUMMARY

Aug. 11, 2020

SBAAC Preseason Boys Golf 18-Hole Match

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

TEAMS: Batavia 324, Western Brown 328, New Richmond 343, Wilmington 379, Clinton-Massie 386, Goshen 411

CM: Dakota Gasaway 83 Ethan Johnson 96, Michael Moritz 100, George Chowning 107, Logan Miller 112, Clay Carroll 127.

WHS: Brady Leathley, Braydon Conley 89, Braden Harmeling 103, Dylan Cole 98, Phil Fulton 106, Devon Snyder 95

NR: Miller 75, Riffle 82, Fouss 97, Aff 89, Rolf 97, Metz 112

BA: Shepard 80, Curr 84, A. Hensley 76, E. Hensley 84, Bell 99, Berger 95

WB: Hudde 90, Pinkerton 89, Bollender 97, Wright 102, Bronson 146, Williams 115

GO: Noland 99, Cox 110, Rice 98, Lizua 104, Herra 117, Fowler 121