8-under 28 wins Community at Elks

The team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones and Bill Ross had an 8-under par 28 Thursday and won the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners eagled No. 8 and birdied Nos. 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9.

The rest of the field:

• 30: Rocky Long, Jeff Fryman, June Fryman, Heather Fryman.

• 30: Andy Morgan, Steve Olinger, Gary Schrader.

• 30: Dave Doyle, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick.

• 31: Doggie Anderson, Mark Hess, Kirby Keltner, Jim Luck.

• 34: Gary Newbry, Don Sicurella, French Hatfield.