GREEN TOWNSHIP — West Union carded two sub-40 scores and defeated East Clinton 167 to 213 Thursday in a non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club.

West Union had Clayton Jones with a 37 and Derrick Pell with a 39. The Dragons also had a 44, a 47 and a 48.

For East Clinton, Quinten Tolle led the way with a 45.

Nathan Ellis came in with a 51 and Dakota Collom shot a 57. Evan Stewart posted a 60.

