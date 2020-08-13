Carroll clips Clinton-Massie girls at WGC

XENIA — Clinton-Massie had a solid day but Dayton Carroll was a bit better in girls golf competition at WGC Golf Course.

The Lady Falcons had a 196 but the Lady Patriots shot a 188.

“Happy with the way we played,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We gave up a few shots around the green, overall, though, we played well on a tough course with some tough greens.”

Abby Schneider led Massie with a 43 while Taylor Anderson came in with 45.

Pearl Spurlock shot a 52. Ella Paul had a personal best 56. Ella McCarren carded a 71.