Ladycats open SBAAC tennis play with road win

FELICITY — With a 5-0 win over Felicity, the Blanchester girls tennis team opened SBAAC National Division play on a high note.

“It was a good start to league play,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “Maddy (Coyle) was playing her fourth match in four days. She played an excellent first set and finished the match strong with five straigh games.

“Thought it was a strong effort from first doubles. With Abbey (Irwin) getting hurt, it changed the pairing. It feels like Taylor (Bradley) and Rianna (Mueller) are getting more comfortable together.”

Records: Blanchester 3-2, 1-0 SBC National. Felicity 0-2, 0-2

SUMMARY

Aug. 13, 2020

@Felicity High School

Blanchester 5, Felicity 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Piper Blake 6-0, 4-6, 6-2

2: Grace Irwin d. Carly McClure 6-3, 6-1

3: Annie Trovillo d. Brooklyn Blakley 5-0, retired

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller d. Ally Perry, Joanna Hamilton 6-1, 6-2

2: Ashleigh Osborn, Maggie Caldwell d. Sophie Blake, Emerson Pinger 8-3

