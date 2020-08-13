Lady Knights crown Lady Hurricane 4-1

WILMINGTON — Kings visited Wilmington Thursday and came up with a 4-1 non-league tennis win over the Lady Hurricane.

The loss puts Wilmington at 1-2 on the year.

Jenna Taylor and Emilee Pham, one day after close losses against Loveland, were back at against the Lady Knights and both came up short – Taylor 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 and Pham 7-6(4), 3-6, 4-6.

“We need to find a way to win the close ones because we will have more close matches,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “Our work is cut out for us.”

Wilmington is off til next week and resumes SBAAC play.

Claire Burns improved to 3-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 at first singles for WHS.

SUMMARY

Aug 13, 2020

@Wilmington High School

Kings 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

1: Claire Burns def S. Victor 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor was def by B. Gause 4-6, 6-3, 5-7

3: Emilee Pham was def by L. Astacio 7-6(4), 3-6, 4-6

Doubles

1: Gracie Conger, Emma Lewis were def by D. Hoin, H. Hardman 0-6, 1-6

2: Chandni Sharma, Avni Patel were def by M. Jiang, M. Moore 0-6, 0-6