Massie girls golf tops Lebanon at Elks

WILMINGTON — With a trio of players in the 40s, the Clinton-Massie girls golf team defeated Lebanon 191 to 207 Friday morning at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

“Feels like I keep saying the same thing but the girls are playing with a lot of confidence right now,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “I just let them do their thing.”

Abby Schneider led Massie with a 7-over par 42.

Taylor Anderson carded a 44 and Pearl Spurlock posted a 46.

Elle Paul had a 59 and Ella McCarren shot a 71.

“I would still like to see us take a little more time when we get around and on the greens,” McGraw said.