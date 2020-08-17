Miller 3 shots back of SBCN leader; EC 2nd in team standings

WILMINGTON— It’s tight battle atop the SBAAC National Division boys golf standings after the first nine-hole round Monday at the Elks 797 Golf Course..

Bethel-Tate’s Nick Mullen had a two-shot lead over Parker Woolery of Clermont Northeastern and a three-stroke advantage over Blanchester’s Brian Miller and CNE’s Cooper Woolery.

On Monday, Miller had a 37 while Mullen came in with a 35 and earned medalist honors on the day.

Quinten Tolle and Nathan Ellis had 45s for East Clinton. Ellis is at 143 after two events and Tolle has a 146.

CNE leads in the team standings with EC second. The standings are based on the first two events — the 18-hole preseason tournament and the nine-hole outing on Monday.

SUMMARY

Aug 17, 2020

@Elks 797 Golf Course

TEAMS: Clermont Northeastern 169 East Clinton 187 Georgetown 187 Blanchester 189 Felicity 248

BT: Nick Mullen 35, Xavier Vanchure 58

BLAN: Brian Miller 37, Bryce Bandow 45, Andrew Osborn 47, Regan Grogg 60

CNE: Jake Ansteatt 43, Landon Williams 48, Cooper Woolery 40, Joey Shumard 50, Parker Woolery 40, Ian Howser 46

EC: Lane Baker 79, Quinten Tolle 45, Evan Stewart 50, Nathan Ellis 45, Cooper Rack 47, Dakota Collom 53

FEL: Austin Huston 43, Calb Ninichuck 79, Tate Liming 55, Samuel Van Huss 79, Gabe Graul 71

GEO: Carson Mallot 40, Greg Vaughn 47, Aaron Teegarden 48, Payton Schadle 53, Hunter Sawyer 52

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/08/web1_Golf_Generic-3.jpg