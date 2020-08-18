11th Sugartree Ministries golf outing Sept. 18 at Majestic

The 11th annual Sugartree Ministries / Your Father’s Kitchen / Joe’s Java golf outing will be held Sept. 18 at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Registration will begin at 11:30 p.m. The tournament is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Tournament and hole sponsorship opportunities, as well as donations, are available.

To play in the event, a foursome costs $340. Players will receive a box lunch at the turn.

Among the prizes offered is a 2020 Chevy SUV Trax from Bush Auto Place for a hole-in-one on the 165-yard par 3 No. 17 hole.

Last year’s winning team, sponsored by Wilmington Savings Bank, consisted of Jake DeHart, Bob Schaad, Ross Wagstaff and Lance Beus. They finished with a 56.

For more information contact Ron Cordy at 937-218-0370, Lee Sandlin at 513-646-3452.

