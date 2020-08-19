Massie tops Lynchburg, falls to Manchester

MOWRYSTOWN — Clinton-Massie split a three-team match Wednesday with Whiteoak and Manchester at the Whiteoak Golf Course.

The Falcons finished with 187 while Manchester posted a 164 and Lynchburg-Clay had 202.

Daulton McDonald of Manchester was match medalist with a 37. He had a nine on the first hole then carded eight straight pars, CM coach Phil Larrick said.

“They were a very good team,” he said.

Michael Moritz was the low scorer for Massie with a 43.

Ethan Johnson had a 47 and Dakota Gasaway shot 48. Cam Morgan and George Chowning had 49s and Clay Carroll shot 50.