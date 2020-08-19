Blan tennis tops East Clinton 5-0

LEES CREEK — The Blanchester girls tennis team defeated East Clinton 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play on the EC courts.

“This is going to be rebuilding year for our program as we have five players and four are first-year players,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “We will continue to work hard and try to get better. I appreciate the Blanchester squad being very helpful with my team teaching them about tennis while playing.”

Blanchester is 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the National. This was East Clinton’s first match of the season.

“I thought for their limited experience they did very well against more experienced players,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said of the EC squad. “They tried to be aggressive when they had the opportunity and got better as the matches progressed. Coach Stehlin always does a great job with that program and that’s a team that will get better as they get more experience. Hopefully if some EC high school female athletes are reading this, and they’re looking for a sport this fall, it’s not too late to jump on the tennis bandwagon. It’s a great sport that’s a lot of fun.”

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle d. Holly Bernard 6-0, 6-0

2: Grace Irwin d. Myah Anteck 6-0, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo d. Katelynn Carey 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller d. Emmy Chambliss, Natilee Anderson 6-0, 6-0

2: Gracie Kaehler, Leah Boegeman won by forfeit