GREEN TOWNSHIP — North Adams shot a 176 Wednesday and defeated East Clinton in boys golf action at Snow Hill Country Club.

Quinten Tolle had a 48 to lead the Astros.

Nathan Ellis shot a 50 and Cooper Rack posted a 57. Dakota Collom came in with 60 while Austin Kmatz and Isaiah Rowe both had 68s.

The Demons had five players with 48 or lower. TJ Holt was low with 41 and Carson Chaney came in at 42. Brady Lung shot 45. Jacob Campbell and Wyatt Applegate had 48s.